BOO-tiful NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at Christus Children’s

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s tiniest trick-or-treaters are ready for their first Halloween!

Christus Children’s, formerly known as the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, dressed up babies in the NICU for the holiday.

One infant was dressed as a gumball machine, another was a Spurs player and even Barbie made an appearance.

More patients at Christus who aren’t able to go trick-or-treating in person this year will still be able to celebrate Halloween in the lobby, according to hospital staff.

Christus Children’s is located in downtown San Antonio on North Santa Rosa Street.