Man found dead in fire at Southeast Side duplex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead Monday afternoon inside a duplex on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the duplex in the 4400 block of Meeks Avenue around 3 p.m., when they found the victim dead on a couch.

There were signs the man was disabled, Hood said. A motorized wheelchair was found near the couch and a ramp led to the front door.

Officials are unsure what caused the fire but observed a fair amount of smoke damage in the home. Hood said there were cigarettes and other smoking materials near the couch.

Firefighters could not locate a smoking detector in the home.

Hood stated that SAFD would check with neighbors in the area to ensure their smoke detectors are working.

The man’s age and cause of death are unknown at this time.

No other injuries or damage to the duplex next door were reported, Hood said.

