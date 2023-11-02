48º
San Antonio company and elves ship Christmas magic in a box across the nation

More than 600 trees in a box have been shipped since the start of the year

Patty Santos, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Caroline Puller lives and breathes Christmas all year, as it’s her passion and business.

Puller is the vice president of Visual Design for Seasonscapes. Her elf workers create and ship hundreds of Christmas trees and thousands of garlands across the U.S. and Canada.

“I think a lot of people find it hard to believe that everything is made to order and literally is ready within five days,” she said.

Her products have been in Hallmark movies, on display in luxury hotels, and even in the homes of famous people whose names she could not share.

Puller’s work is also on display at hotels in the Riverwalk and local bank lobbies.

More than 600 trees in a box have been shipped since the start of the year, she said.

“They do it with passion, and they do it with care. Just think about the people that put that together to give joy to the community,” Puller said.

The popular themes this year continue to be similar colors.

Puller said she doesn’t offer classes to make the trees, but customers can get inspiration by following the Seasonscapes HD page on Instagram.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

