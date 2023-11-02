67º
San Antonio native Josh Jung brings home World Series title with historic Rangers win

Jung wins World Series championship years after starring at MacArthur High School

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rangers World Series championship was a historic win not only for the franchise but for San Antonio fans who have followed rookie Josh Jung.

The All-Star third baseman was born and raised in the Alamo City. Jung starred at MacArthur High School, then became a Big 12 All-Conference player at Texas Tech before heading to the majors.

“It’s hard to put into words all the stuff that he’s done. When I saw them win last (Wednesday) night, I just got quiet,” said Churchill head baseball coach Tom Alfieri.

Alfieri was Jung’s head coach at MacArthur from 2013 to 2016. The longtime NEISD baseball coach said Jung is one of the most humble persons he’s ever met and coached.

“He’s a very genuine guy, and then baseball-wise, he plays the game the right way,” said Alfieri.

Jung comes from a baseball and teaching family. His younger brother Jace is in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system. His dad was a coach and a teacher, and his mom is still a PE teacher at NEISD.

“He never missed a day of school, middle school or high school. He had perfect attendance all the way through and I thought that was pretty cool,” said Alfieri. “Being at school was number one. Studies were number one and then baseball.”

Alfieri said it was apparent early on that Josh was a leader in the locker room and on the diamond. Jung worked hard and became an all-star starter this past season and is now a World Series champion.

“All the success he’s had, everything that you see from Josh is basically the foundation of the family,” said Alfieri.

Alfieri said more than anything, he’ll cherish the fact one of his former players has brought home a title and accomplished his childhood dreams.

“The first day that I went to go watch him play and I finally saw his dad, it had been a while, and when I saw Josh, I just broke down,” said Alfieri. “I’m so happy for him and his family. It was a great moment for him, for MacArthur, the district, for everyone.”

