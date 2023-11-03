What are those white flowers popping up after the rain? It’s not a weed, but Rain Lilies

SAN ANTONIO – We had 3.2 inches of rain in October, which has awakened our lawns and native plants after several of months of exceptional drought.

Even though we are still in a drought and need a lot more rain, have you noticed the white flowers that pop up along the roads, in your yards, or on the side of the roads?

They are called Rain Lilies. They are not weeds; Rain Lilies are a native South Texas flower. You may not even know you have them in your gardens, because they can go completely dormant for long periods. After a good rain event, like the 1.72 inches measured at the San Antonio International Airport over the past 10 days, Rain Lilies can sprout up overnight in the spring, summer or early fall.

Rain Lilies don’t just add a bit of whimsical charm to our yards, they are very fragrant and are pollinated at night by moths.

Rain Lilies only bloom for a couple of days, before it creates a seed pod. The seed pod eventually turns brown and bursts, releasing lots of black flat seeds.

If you want to have a big patch of Rain Lilies in your garden, you need to collect the seeds after they flower from the pods. Keep them in a paper bag or envelope in a cool place and plant them relatively soon.

Rain Lilies can grow in most places, so plant the seeds where you want your patch of Rain Lilies to pop up. You can plant them in pots, in a flower bed or in your yard. Don’t bury the seeds, spread them lightly on top of the soil, cover lightly with soil or compost, and gently water.

Then you can essentially walk away, and the Rain Lilies will pop up naturally after a good rain.

