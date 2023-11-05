Man shot in leg while walking on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while walking on the city’s East Side overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Avant Avenue.
Police said a 27-year-old man was walking down the street when a black truck drove by him and shot at him multiple times.
He was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the suspect drove away, and they have not been located.