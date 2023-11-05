69º
Man shot in leg while walking on East Side, SAPD says

Suspect still at large

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates overnight shooting in the 1500 block of Avant Avenue on November 5, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot while walking on the city’s East Side overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Avant Avenue.

Police said a 27-year-old man was walking down the street when a black truck drove by him and shot at him multiple times.

He was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect drove away, and they have not been located.

