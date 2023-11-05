Woman in critical, man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while crossing street, SAPD says

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle while crossing a Northwest Side street, sending both of them to the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were struck by a vehicle while crossing a Northwest Side street, sending both of them to the hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on NW 36th Street, not far from Brandywine Avenue.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 40s, were crossing eastbound near Brandywine when they were struck by a vehicle heading northbound on NW 36th, police said.

The area wasn’t well-lit and both of the pedestrians were dressed in dark clothing at the time of the collision, according to SAPD.

The woman who was struck has critical injuries and the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were both taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Authorities said the driver didn’t appear to be speeding at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if he will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.