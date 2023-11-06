BCSO searching for 12-year-old girl last seen in East Bexar County

Diamond Marie Hunt was last seen on Nov. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in East Bexar County.

Diamond Marie Hunt was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 7500 block of Rose Robin Run Court, not far from Binz Engleman Road and Woodlake Parkway.

She was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants and black Nike shoes. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 86 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.