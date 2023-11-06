75º
Student hospitalized following cutting at LEE High School

North East ISD says injured student is in 10th grade

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: North East ISD, LEE High School

SAN ANTONIO – A sophomore was hospitalized following a cutting Monday afternoon at Legacy of Educational Excellence High School, according to North East ISD officials.

San Antonio and North East ISD police responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Jackson-Keller Road.

A district spokesperson said the student was in a disagreement with a friend when he was cut on his side.

The 10th-grade student was taken to a hospital and was reported to be alert.

Officials are working to locate the friend. The student said he didn’t know his name and couldn’t describe him.

District police did not believe there was a threat to the school. However, the school delayed its dismissal.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

