West Side nonprofit gets new kitchen to help mission fighting food insecurity

SAN ANTONIO – The Madonna Center on the West Side of San Antonio is getting a new addition to their campus, one that will help their mission in fighting food insecurity.

“It’s been a long time coming. The kitchen that we’ve had has been in place since the mid 1980′s. So we’re definitely excited to have a new kitchen,” Roger Caballero, executive director of Madonna Center said.

The local nonprofit on the West Side provides meals to hundreds of children and seniors in addition to helping them with social services, early childcare education and after school programs.

Thanks to a $250,000 donation that they received early this year by the San Antonio Area Foundation John L Santikos Fund, the new kitchen was constructed.

The new kitchen will provide breakfast, lunch and supper to children and seniors. They estimate more than 430 meals daily.

“Very excited that we’re able to increase the number of meals that we provide. We have a total of 160 children from as young as two months all the way up to 12 years old. And then we have 100, a little over 100 seniors that are registered,” Caballero said.

Caballero says they hope to continue serving the area for many years to come.

“Everybody really looks at Madonna Center as a beacon on the West Side. I mean, it’s kind of a place for everybody to come in and gather,” Caballero said.