Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce names new president & CEO

Jeff Webster will assume his role on Dec. 1

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Jeff Webster. (Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has announced its new president and CEO, Jeff Webster.

Webster brings 35 years of business experience and has served two terms on the San Antonio City Council.

He will officially take over as president and CEO on Dec. 1.

In a statement, Webster expressed enthusiasm and dedication to the role.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen to lead the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. San Antonio and its surrounding region have immense potential, and I look forward to collaborating with our diverse business community, stakeholders, and partners to foster economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life for all residents,” said Webster.

