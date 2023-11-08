81º
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on assault charges, fired from job

Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Toni Ramirez’s employment after her arrest

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Assault
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for assault this week and has been terminated from her position.

BCSO said Toni Ramirez faces an assault charge in connection with a dating relationship.

Following her arrest in Comal County, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Ramirez’s employment as a probationary dismissal. She had been employed with the department since Jan. 23, according to BCSO.

The now-former deputy was issued a dishonorable discharge and cannot be rehired, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are conducting separate investigations into the case.

