Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on assault charges, fired from job

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for assault this week and has been terminated from her position.

BCSO said Toni Ramirez faces an assault charge in connection with a dating relationship.

Following her arrest in Comal County, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Ramirez’s employment as a probationary dismissal. She had been employed with the department since Jan. 23, according to BCSO.

The now-former deputy was issued a dishonorable discharge and cannot be rehired, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are conducting separate investigations into the case.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here