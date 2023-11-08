Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on assault charges, fired from job

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for assault this week and has been terminated from her position.
BCSO said Toni Ramirez faces an assault charge in connection with a dating relationship.
Following her arrest in Comal County, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Ramirez’s employment as a probationary dismissal. She had been employed with the department since Jan. 23, according to BCSO.
The now-former deputy was issued a dishonorable discharge and cannot be rehired, the sheriff’s office said.
BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are conducting separate investigations into the case.