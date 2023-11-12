Man hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot three times on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot three times on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD was called out to the 400 block of Benton Street, just north of I-35, on Sunday afternoon. Officers at the scene found the man lying on the street.

The man was shot three times -- in the back, shoulder and leg -- after an altercation with another man who police said he may have known.

Officers used a tourniquet on the man and called EMS. He was then transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

SAPD said the man told them he hit the other man with gunfire, but officers were unable to locate the other person.

Police have not released a suspect description.