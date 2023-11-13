Seguin police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jose Ricardo Zapata, 25, was arrested at 11:43 p.m., according to Seguin PD.

Jail records show he’s charged with an elevated offense of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .15. The legal alcohol limit is .08% BAC.

A spokesperson with Seguin PD said Zapata was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, and we take this matter seriously. We will cooperate fully with the New Braunfels Police Department investigation, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken based on the findings,” said Jason Brady, Chief of the Seguin Police Department.