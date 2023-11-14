2 arrested, 1 wanted in Pearland flea market shooting that left child dead, several injured

PEARLAND, Texas – Two people have been arrested, and a 19-year-old is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old dead and several injured in Pearland, according to police.

David Negrete has been on the run for more than a day, and police say he’s armed and dangerous. He’s accused of shooting and killing the 10-year-old boy, according to Pearland PD.

Officers were called to Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland around 5:34 p.m. Sunday. They found five shooting victims, including the 10-year-old boy.

A 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man were also taken to nearby hospitals, where the 10-year-old was pronounced dead. Police say preliminary investigations revealed two men were involved in an altercation at the flea market, leading to the shooting.

Two handguns were fired, but the number of rounds has not been determined, police say.

The 10-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and 37-year-old man were innocent bystanders, but officers say they are still figuring out how the 16-year-old was involved.

Pearland PD identified the 18-year-old man who was shot as Cruz Meza. He was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Julianna Espino in connection with the shooting on the same charges. She’s also charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Police say Negrete, who has an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Pearland PD’s tip line at 281-997-5828 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

Crime Stoppers, in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Negrete.