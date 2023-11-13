58º
Shooting at Texas flea market leaves 5 injured, gunman on the run

The victims are hospitalized and their conditions are unknown, Pearland Police say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Texas flea market, and authorities are still working to track down the suspect, according to reports.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Cole’s Flea Market, located in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Pearland, KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports. Pearland is just over three hours away from San Antonio.

Pearland Police Department said five people were shot and injured at the scene. Some of the victims were reportedly under 18 years old, according to KPRC.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect, but no further details have been released.

As of 7:52 p.m., police have temporarily shut down Highway 35, from Knapp Road to Beltway 8, due to the ongoing investigation.

The public is urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

