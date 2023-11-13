Shooting at Texas flea market leaves 5 injured, gunman on the run

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Texas flea market, and authorities are still working to track down the suspect, according to reports.

The shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Cole’s Flea Market, located in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Pearland, KSAT’s sister station KPRC reports. Pearland is just over three hours away from San Antonio.

Pearland Police Department said five people were shot and injured at the scene. Some of the victims were reportedly under 18 years old, according to KPRC.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

On Sunday, 11/12 at 5:34 P.M., Pearland PD dispatched to Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main, in reference to shots fired. Five victims were discovered and transported to nearby hospitals. Suspect is still at large. Active investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ILT6AaWoET — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

Police are still searching for the suspect, but no further details have been released.

As of 7:52 p.m., police have temporarily shut down Highway 35, from Knapp Road to Beltway 8, due to the ongoing investigation.

The public is urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ 7:52 pm. Highway 35 is shut down from Knapp road to Beltway 8 while the investigation at Cole's Flea Market is being conducted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fxzsY8bPqV — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 13, 2023

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.