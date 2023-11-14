San Antonio’s Frost Tower to turn blue in honor of World Diabetes Day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s skyline downtown will have a blue tint to it on Tuesday night.

In honor of World Diabetes Day, the Frost Tower’s lights will turn blue, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The lights will then run until 7 a.m. the next morning, according to a press release.

Families and community supporters of JDRF, a nonprofit organization that researches Type 1 diabetes and aims at finding a cure, will gather for a special Friendsgiving celebration at Pinkerton’s BBQ at 5 p.m. and then head to Legacy Park to view the display.

The event is all in support of JDRF.

November marks Diabetes Awareness Month. For more information about JDRF, click here.