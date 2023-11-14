59º
San Antonio’s Frost Tower to turn blue in honor of World Diabetes Day

Families and community supporters of JDRF will gather to watch the display

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Frost Tower in downtown San Antonio. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s skyline downtown will have a blue tint to it on Tuesday night.

In honor of World Diabetes Day, the Frost Tower’s lights will turn blue, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The lights will then run until 7 a.m. the next morning, according to a press release.

Families and community supporters of JDRF, a nonprofit organization that researches Type 1 diabetes and aims at finding a cure, will gather for a special Friendsgiving celebration at Pinkerton’s BBQ at 5 p.m. and then head to Legacy Park to view the display.

The event is all in support of JDRF.

November marks Diabetes Awareness Month. For more information about JDRF, click here.

