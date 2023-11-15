Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers indicted on multiple charges, faces up to life in prison

Jesse Garcia, Jr is accused of shooting two San Antonio Police officers on Aug. 24, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting three San Antonio police officers and firing at an untold number more has officially been indicted on multiple charges.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jesse Garcia on five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, two counts of aggravated robbery and a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

On Aug. 24, 2023, a violent rampage took place on the city’s Southwest and West Sides.

Garcia, at the time, was described by SAPD as a “very violent” and “dangerous” person. He was on bond on four previous cases: evading arrest with a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony drug possession.

At the time of his arrest, Garcia was being held on bonds totaling more than $4.3 million.

On Aug. 20, 2023, 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez revoked Garcia’s bail.

Perez told the court he based his decision on protecting the safety of the community.

According to the district attorney’s office, because of Garcia’s status as a repeat offender, his range of punishment is increased to 15 to 99 years or life in prison.

“We will put all our energy and effort into establishing Jesse Garcia’s guilt, ensuring that he is punished for his crimes, and sending a message that Bexar County has zero tolerance for his behavior,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a press release.

According to online court records, Garcia’s first trial setting has yet to be scheduled.