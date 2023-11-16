10 taken into custody during East Side drug raid, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Ten people were taken into custody during a drug raid of a home that has been hit by law enforcement at least four times this year, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The SWAT team was called out to the 2300 block of East Houston after BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit got intel that people were using the home to sell crack cocaine, Salazar said.

San Antonio police had already raided the suspected drug house three times this year, and BCSO hit it a fourth time on Wednesday evening.

A battering ram was used to break down a wall, but deputies disturbed some tear gas particles that remained from a previous raid, slowing down the process, Salazar said.

While SWAT tried getting through the wall, many ran outside before being caught by BCSO deputies.

Salazar said not all people taken into custody will face charges. However, one person had crack cocaine in his possession, and another had a felony warrant. The sheriff said some of those taken in were juveniles.

BCSO said the home was most likely a nuisance property, and San Antonio Code Enforcement was looking into its options.

“I’d ultimately like to shut this place down,” Salazar said.

ATF is also assisting BCSO with searching for weapons.

Salazar said deputies would continue their investigation for the next few hours.

KSAT will update you with new developments in this case as they become available.

