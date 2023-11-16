Search underway for hiker last seen on trail at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX – Big Bend National Park officials are searching for a hiker last seen on Lost Mine Trail.

Christy Perry, 25, had picked up a rental car in Midland on Nov. 8 and parked at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to an Instagram post from Big Bend NPS. Officials said she was a no show for a camping reservation on Nov. 9.

Perry is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair.

The trail has since been closed to allow search teams space to work quickly and efficiently.

Map of the Lost Mine Trail in Big Bend National Park. (Courtesy of Big Bend National Park)

Anyone who was hiking on Lost Mine Trail on Nov. 8 or Nov. 9 and believes they saw Perry is asked to call the tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips can also be submitted online.