Hays County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 17-year-old last seen in San Marcos area

Kristiana Grant is missing in the San Marcos area.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the San Marcos area.

HCSO said Kristiana Grant was dropped off at school on Nov. 6 and didn’t return home.

She is believed to be at an apartment complex off LBJ Drive in the San Marcos area, HCSO said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective David Maddocks at David.Maddocks@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at 512-393-7896. Refer to case number HCSO 2023-65965.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or by submitting a tip on P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.