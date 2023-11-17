Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for child sex crime

Brandon Murphy, 27, will also have to register as a sex offender.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison for a child sex crime.

Brandon Murphy, 27, was found guilty on charges of indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

Murphy must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will also have to register as a sex offender in accordance with Texas law.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Murphy inappropriately touched the victim, who was 6 years old at the time, throughout the summer of 2016.

The victim made an outcry to an adult in 2017, but the adult did not report the outcry to police. The victim made a second outcry at school in 2019, which led to the investigation and prosecution.

“Cases involving the sexual abuse of young children are difficult to see and often difficult to prove, but we applaud the victim’s courage in coming forward and are proud of the trial team’s successful effort to prosecute,” Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales said.