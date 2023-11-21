Three Atascosa County families have more to be thankful this year as they become forever families

Three Atascosa County families have plenty to be thankful for this year as they’ve become forever families.

Adoption ceremonies took place Tuesday at the Atascosa County Courthouse.

“We want every child to have a safe, loving home,” said SJRC Texas CEO Tara Roussett. “They can be with kinship families, foster families, somebody to love them so they don’t grow up in the foster care system.”

SJRC Texas helps families in San Antonio and surrounding counties become foster parents.

Four kids were able to complete their foster care journey, including Brynlee and Logan.

The two have been in the foster care system for more than 750 days. Brynlee talked about how much being adopted meant to her and her brother.

“It means I don’t have to move anymore, and I’m loved,” Brynlee said.

The adoption ceremony was also an emotional one for Kevin and Audrey McCleary. Back in 2017, the couple lost their two biological children in a car accident. With a village of family and friends behind them, they made it official by becoming Brynlee and Logan’s parents.

“We told the kids we were parents who needed some children, and they were children who needed some parents, and the Lord put us all together,” Audrey McCleary said.

Brynlee summed it all up perfectly.

“We were meant for each other,” she said.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, visit the SJRC Texas website.

