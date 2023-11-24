Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Black Friday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents who want to stay away from Black Friday shopping crowds can instead spend time with animals at the San Antonio Zoo for just $8.

The zoo is offering discounted admission on Friday for all Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials have previously said.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

Right now, the San Antonio Zoo is hosting Zoo Lights, its annual holiday celebration.

Zoo Lights includes the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow, plus themed areas called Cowboy’s Yuletide Trail, Polar Playground, Water Wonderland, Starry Safari, Candy Lane and Peppermint Path.

Spurs legend Tony Parker’s private collection of FAO Schwartz animals is also on display.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Nov. 24, there is one more Locals Day planned for Dec. 4.

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

More on KSAT: