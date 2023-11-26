Have you seen him? San Antonio police searching for man last seen on far North Side

Carlos Narro is considered an “endangered missing person,” and he was last seen Friday in the 500 block of Madison Oak Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on the far North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Carlos Narro is considered an “endangered missing person,” and he was last seen Friday in the 500 block of Madison Oak Drive.

He’s described as being right-handed with straight, ear-top-length hair, is missing two front teeth and has been diagnosed with multiple medical conditions, police said.

Narro was wearing khaki pants, glasses and a black sweatshirt with an eagle on the front at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.