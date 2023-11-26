Man stabbed in chest during argument on South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man is hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest during an altercation on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 7:17 p.m. Saturday after an argument became physical between the 44-year-old and a 29-year-old man in a driveway.

The two men began fighting, and the 29-year-old man stabbed the other man in the chest, according to SAPD.

A third person intervened and broke up the altercation. Police say that person was lacerated on their right forearm.

The suspect left the location on foot. Police were unable to locate him after searching the area.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.