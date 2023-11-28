4 residents displaced after overnight house fire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four residents of a home have been displaced following an overnight house fire on the city’s East Side, fire officials said Tuesday.

The fire was called in around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 7150 block of Joe Louis Drive, not far from both South Foster Road and Highway 87.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke coming from the roof and the eves of the house. They were able to contain the fire to the attic, where it burned a hole through the roof. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the four people who live at the home will have to find another place to stay, but the home is fixable. They were allowed inside to collect a few belongings. The exact cause of the fire is not currently known.

The Bexar County Emergency Services District 10, 11, and 12, along with the China Grove Fire Department and the Converse Police Fire Department all responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $30,000.