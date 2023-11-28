CPS Energy to host tele town hall to discuss proposed rate increase

SAN ANTONIO – Residents can sound off on CPS Energy’s proposed rate increase during a tele town hall from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

The city-owned gas and electric utility laid out its proposal to increase its gas and electric base rates by 4.25% in a pair of meetings earlier this month before the CPS Energy Board of Trustees and San Antonio City Council. The utility says the proposed increase would raise the average residential customer’s bills by less than $5.

The utility hopes to get board and City Council approval in early December. If both bodies approve the change, the new rates will take effect on Feb. 1, 2024.

CPS Energy’s President & CEO, Rudy D. Garza, Chief Customer Strategy Officer DeAnna Hardwick and Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Cory Kuchinsky are scheduled to field questions at the tele town hall.

“CPS Energy is committed to engaging with our community through two-way dialogue as we communicate our need for a rate increase,” Garza said in a news release. “This rate request is part of the ongoing effort we are making to invest in the resiliency of our infrastructure, improve technology and security for our customers, support rapid growth in our area, and hire and retain the best team members to serve our community.”

Residents can submit questions and make comments during the event. Customers interested in participating in the event can register on the CPS Energy website and can participate in English or Spanish. Registered guests will receive a call before the tele town hall starts, and participants can listen on their phone or watch at cpsenergy.com/watchlive.

The tele town hall event will be posted on the CPS Energy website after the event. Customers unable to participate in the event can share their thoughts with the utility anytime by emailing feedback@cpsenergy.com or mailing a letter to CPS Energy, P.O. Box 1771, San Antonio, TX, 78296.

More information regarding the rate request, including a bill calculator, can be found in English and Spanish on the CPS Energy website at cpsenergy.com/raterequest or cpsenergy.com/solicituddetarifas. For more information regarding CPS Energy’s billing assistance programs, please visit cpsenergy.com/assistance.