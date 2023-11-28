Eagle Pass Bridge 1 closed to vehicles coming into the US until further notice

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Due to a recent increase in immigrant crossings, Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass is closed to vehicles coming in from Mexico into the U.S. until further notice, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

“The U.S. is continuing to see increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration. As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well. We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One,” CBP said in a news release.

CBP said the closure was made by the federal agency and not the city of Eagle Pass.

“In response to this influx in encounters, we will continue to surge all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants. We will maximize consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the United States. CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” CBP said.

The closure was effective at 3 p.m. Monday and will continue until further notice.

Vehicles heading south from the U.S. into Mexico will not be affected. Pedestrian traffic on Bridge 1 will not be affected.