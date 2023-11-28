Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.

Dan Curtis Fitts, 42, learned his fate Monday in the 437th District Court. He was found guilty by a jury in October.

According to San Antonio police, Quan Van Bach was leading a group of six to 10 motorcycles that were racing near Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard on June 10, 2020, when his motorcycle and Fitts’ motorcycle made contact.

Van Bach, 28, lost control of his motorcycle, which struck the center cables and continued upright a few hundred feet, police said. He was transported to a hospital and later died.

Fitts fled the scene and called the 911 non-emergency line to report bike damages for insurance purposes, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

The defendant didn’t return to the scene nor sought help, the DA’s Office said.

The next day, he called the non-emergency line again and falsely claimed to be the victim of hit-and-run that left his bike damaged.

When confronted by mutual friends, Fitts justified his actions by expressing reluctance to return to the scene or call 911 to avoid arrest for racing on the highway, asserting he wasn’t “that stupid,” the DA’s Office said.

Fitts’ criminal history classified him as a repeat offender due to a previous conviction of burglary with a deadly weapon in New Mexico and a federal conviction of possession of a firearm by a felon.