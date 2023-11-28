Palo Alto College kicks off free Winter Wonderland light display with community festival on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The Palo Alto College campus will transform into a winter wonderland this week.

The college will kick off its 5th annual light display at 5 p.m. on Thursday with an opening ceremony and community festival.

The event will feature music from the college’s choir and jazz band, meet-and-greets with Santa and his reindeer, a life-size snow globe and a movie on the lawn.

The event goes on until 8 p.m. It is free but student organizations will be selling holiday refreshments for cash.

The Winter Wonderland light display will be open daily from 6-9 p.m. until Dec. 22.