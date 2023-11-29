53º
Car in garage explodes into flames, injures woman in home on Northwest Side

Victim suffered burns to hands, torso, face, SAFD says

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A fire on the Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A car hit a water heater in a garage, sparking an explosion and fire at a home Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

According to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesman, a man drove his car too fast into the garage and hit a water heater at a home on 10 Ferris Creek shortly before 7 p.m.

Moments later, the car exploded into flames, which spread rapidly throughout the home.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, but fire crews kept the flames at bay.

A portion of the second floor collapsed on the home next door.

A woman inside the home was transported to the hospital with burns to her hands, torso and face, the spokesman said. Her condition is not known at this time.

The home is a total loss.

The man who was driving the car was not injured, the spokesman said.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.

