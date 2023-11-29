‘Didn’t want to be late’: Man arrested after mother, daughter killed in high-speed car crash, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a two-vehicle crash that killed two people in the southern area of the county.

Deputies arrested Larry James Korus, 40, on Wednesday. He’s charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to BCSO.

Larry James Korus, 40 (KSAT)

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 16 South near Smith Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported a vehicle speeding before hitting another vehicle.

Salazar said Korus was going at a top speed of 124 mph and had a speed of about 116 mph when the crash happened. The sheriff noted Korus’ vehicle was a high-performance Lexus that didn’t sustain as much damage as the victims’ vehicle.

“He didn’t want to be late for work,” the sheriff said.

Salazar said the victims’ vehicle was thrown quite a distance, spun out and flipped over.

Highway 16 crash photos (BCSO)

The driver and passenger, a mother and daughter of the second vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said. The victims were identified as Linda Perry, 64, and Julie Perry, 40.

An investigator familiar with Korus noted that Korus’ wife was killed in a similar crash on the same stretch of road while she was in a Camaro that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

County records show Korus has two previous DWI arrests from the early 2000s.