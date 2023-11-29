53º
Man killed in house fire on South Side

Fire at home in the 1100 block of West Hutchins Place caused part of roof to collapse

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

A fire at a home on the South Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a house fire Tuesday night on the South Side, according to a battalion chief with the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD received the call for the fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Hutchins Place.

As fire crews arrived, they observed flames in the middle and back of the house.

Family members on the scene told firefighters they believed someone was still in the home.

The battalion chief said that firefighters made entry into the home and located a man, believed to be in his late 20s.

They pulled him out of the house, and shortly after that, he was pronounced dead, the battalion chief said.

Crews took defensive measures to control the growing fire, but they were able to get the fire under control after part of the roof collapsed.

The battalion chief said that arson investigators were on the scene, but a cause for the fire had not been determined. It’s not known if the home had working smoke detectors.

Further, the battalion chief did not appear to believe the fire was caused by heat sources from inside the home.

The victim’s death is still under investigation.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.

