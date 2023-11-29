SAPD searching for suspect in hit-and-run death of bicyclist on access road of Loop 1604

San Antonio police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, on Loop 1604 near Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened at the beginning of November.

David Edward Narel, 29, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 1 around 8:40 p.m. on the westbound Loop 1604 access road, between Blanco Road and Huebner Road.

According to police, Narel was riding his bicycle when a 2013 to 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander of unknown color, also traveling westbound, struck him in the number 2 lane.

Police said the driver failed to stop and render aid. The driver fled and has not been found.

When located, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - resulting in death, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.