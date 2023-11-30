Preparations underway for early college program at MacArthur High School

SAN ANTONIO – Preparations are underway at North East ISD to launch its first early college program at MacArthur High School.

“Any student is welcomed into this program, not matter what your background is because we are trying to give as many opportunities as possible. You don’t have to have a certain GPA. You don’t have to be in the top 10%,” said Sarah Moran, director of Early College High School at MacArthur.

“It’s an opportunity for students to get their associates degree. To get their first two years of college in high school,” said Joaquin Hernandez, principal at MacArthur High School.

There will be two pathways offered, including an educational and business pathway. Moran said students will have the opportunity to earn an associates of art in teaching or an associates of art with business emphasis.

“We chose MacArthur because one, for the location. It’s really central to a lot of areas in San Antonio for North East. But also because we want to boost enrollment here. We want to get more kids here,” Moran said.

“We have 2,100 students in the school right now. We imagine when the program is full scale, it will be 600 or upwards. We are imaging two-thirds of that number could be brand new students to the school,” Moran said.

Students who attend the program will not pay frees or tuition. Moran said students could earn more than 60-plus hours of college credit that is transferable to most universities.

“One of the main things with Early College High School is that it’s supposed to help with students who are less likely to attend college. So we are hoping to get students who may have financial barriers. First generation college students. It’s really going to change their lives,” Moran said.

Applications for the Early College High School closes Feb. 5, 2024. Students will be notified by Feb. 21.