Restaurants overcoming labor challenges, open to hire during the holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The top challenge facing the hospitality industry is the labor shortage, with many restaurants changing how they do business to achieve long-term survival.

Hiring in the restaurant industry is slightly up compared to last year, and that’s good news, according to Dawn Ann Larios with the Texas Restaurant Association’s West Texas Region.

“When you have the holidays coming up, you definitely want to have a fully staffed restaurant,’ she said.

Larios said restaurants are getting creative to survive.

“They’ve become very innovative and having these brunch specials and, you know, specialty drinks, specialty meals, these pre-fixed meals for the holidays,” she said.

Restaurant owner Kristina Zhao said the shortage forced her to vet applicants to ensure they’re the right fit for her business. She has also trimmed her menu and found ways to improve workflow for her staff.

Zhao said all the changes will ensure her business has longevity.

“You’re always trying to grow. I mean, the mission of the business is to grow, to be able to offer more opportunities to provide for more people,” Zhao said.

Zhao says her business is always open to hiring the right person for the team. Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.