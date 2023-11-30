San Antonio Spurs launch limited-edition hot sauce

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Thursday announced that they have created a new signature hot sauce in the franchise’s latest attempt at diving into the food industry.

The “Por Vida” hot sauce, made in collaboration with Humble House, was created by the Spurs creative studio and formulated with the expertise of the local producer.

“This collaborative venture allows us to integrate into our fans daily lives in a fresh and exciting way, bringing the action off the court and into their kitchens,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, associate vice president of marketing and creative studio for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Teaming up with Humble House on this launch allows us to produce a superior product with only the best ingredients, while simultaneously supporting a respected local business.”

A press release said the hot sauce features a subtle level of heat with a smooth finish and is enjoyable regardless of the dish, while noting both smoky black pepper and charred peppers. The flavor is said to be complementary to any dish, from steaks to tacos to barbecue.

We are so honored to work with such an iconic brand like the Spurs,” said Luis Morales, founder of Humble House Foods. “We all grew up wanting to be a part of their story, and this is just a testimony to how integrated the Spurs are in the San Antonio community. We are humbled that they chose to partner with us and excited for this brand-new flavor to hit San Antonio shelves.”

This hot sauce comes after the Spurs created the “Por Vida” coffee roast, which was launched in 2022 in collaboration with Estate Coffee.

The sauce is available now for $10 while supplies last at the Spurs Fan Shop, located in the Frost Bank Center and by texting SAUCE to 210-444-5050.