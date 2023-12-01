Cooktops, bassinets, blankets recalled

Household products, including electric cooktops, bassinets and blankets are recalled because they may be dangerous.

GE Appliances Electric Cooktops

GE Appliances recalled 11,000 electric cooktops because they can stay on even after the knobs have been turned to the off position, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes GE-branded JP3030 knob-controlled electric radiant cooktops with serial numbers beginning with prefixes LT, MT, RT or ST. The recalled cooktops were sold with either black or white glass surfaces and have four radiant burners.

Owners should contact GE Appliances for a repair. When not using the cooktop, they should be turned off at the circuit breaker. Owners should also not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktops.

The recalled cooktops were sold at home improvement and appliance stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, beginning July 2022 and running through 2023 for between $1,110 and $1,220.

Peg Perego Inclined Sleeper Bassinets

Peg Perego is recalling Inclined Sleeper Bassinets because of a risk of suffocation.

The sleeper bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in other inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included. They were sold from July 2022 through April 2023.

Parents can contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions.

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. electric throws, blankets

Nearly 30,000 electric blankets and throws are recalled due to a fire and burn danger, the CPSC announced.

The Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. electric throws and blankets sold between August 2022 and October 2023 are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit.

There have been nine reports of the throws and blankets burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold by L.L Bean, the Army and Air Force Exchange Services, as well as online at Target, Amazon and Macy’s.

Owners can contact Berkshire Blanket & Home for a refund.

