Man sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for distributing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted for distributing child pornography was sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Court records state that Carlos Fabian Velez, 52, used a peer-to-peer program to download and distribute hundreds of files. The data contained files that had images of children as young as infants and toddlers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Velez was arrested on March 28, 2022, and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography on Aug. 23, 2023.

“Carlos Velez victimized some of our most vulnerable citizens for decades,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson for the FBI San Antonio Division. “This sentence is reflective of the FBI’s dedication to hold accountable predators who would exploit innocent children.”

Apart from his sentence, Velez was also ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution.