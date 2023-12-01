Man shot in breezeway of Stone Oak apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in a shooting in the breezeway of a Stone Oak apartment complex late Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near building six of the Vecina Apartments in the 20900 block of Wilderness Oak.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking up the stairs of the building when someone approached him and shot him multiple times in his lower body.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

San Antonio police are investigating.