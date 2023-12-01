Road closures expected Sunday along IH 10, N Loop 1604 for electrical work

SAN ANTONIO – Several roads in the San Antonio area will be closed this weekend as CPS Energy crews plan to install new electrical lines, according to a press release.

The first project will take place across on the East Side at IH 10 East and Minnie St. on Sunday from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. The east and westbound lanes of IH-10 will be closed, officials said.

A second electrical project on the Northwest Side at N Loop 1604 & N Hills Village Dr. will also take place on Sunday from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. The east and westbound lanes of N Loop 1604 will be closed.

CPS Energy officials said no customer outages are expected during the closures.