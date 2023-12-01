Two sailors from San Antonio receive Navy honors

(Martinez-Humphrey: (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released) Nieves: (Photo Courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach))

Two sailors from San Antonio were honored by the United States Navy for their service.

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ashley Martinez-Humphrey was named Junior Sailor of the Year by the Naval Medical Forces Support Command. Martinez-Humphrey graduated from Highlands High School in 2010. According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Martinez-Humphrey was also awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her accomplishments during 2023.

Another sailor honored for his work is Airman Luis Nieves. Nieves was recently named to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman. According to a Navy Office of Community Outreach press release, Nieves completed a ten-week program in order to join the Guard. According to the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard’s mission is to represent all branches of the armed forces at events throughout Washington, D.C., including the Presidential Inauguration and arrival ceremonies for foreign leaders.

“Serving in the Navy has taught me to be a better team player,” Nieves told the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “I learned to talk to people in a new way and also how to build connections with people instantly.”

According to the release, the Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party. Members of the Guard are chosen while attending boot camp in Illinois.