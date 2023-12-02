Two injured in hit-and-run crash on I-35; police looking for driver who fled

A crash early Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital. SAPD is searching for the driver who hit them.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck from behind on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a green Kia Soul entered the highway around the 10700 block of IH 35 but was forced to change lanes due to construction barrels blocking several lanes.

Police say that as the vehicle was maneuvering, it was struck from behind by a 2009 gold Ford F150. The impact from the crash caused the Kia to spin several times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the truck took the nearby Thousand Oaks exit ramp but ditched the disabled truck and ran away on foot, police said.

SAPD is actively searching for the driver of the truck, who they say failed to stop and render aid.

Both the driver and the passenger inside the Kia were transported to the hospital. At last check, one of them was listed as critical.