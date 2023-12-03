14-year-old boy detained after armed robbery of teen, additional suspects on the run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was detained and several other suspects are on the run after they allegedly stole another teen’s cellphone and jacket at gunpoint overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North after receiving word of a robbery of an individual.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy had been robbed of his cellphone and jacket at gunpoint by a group of suspects who then fled.

Police said officers were eventually able to track the cellphone and use a description of the suspects’ vehicle to eventually find them. That’s when, police say, the suspects however, drove off from officers.

SAPD then used the EAGLE helicopter to provide updates and continued to follow them until they ultimately ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into an apartment complex in the 12900 block of Oak Terrace in Live Oak.

Police said officers set up and scene and searched the area, finding only one of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, and then detained him. He has not been identified.

SAPD said they searched for the rest of the suspects inside the apartment complex, but no one else was found. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary police report did not say what charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.