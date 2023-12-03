Investigation underway into house fire that was also scene of earlier shed fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a home on the city’s West Side that was also previously the scene of a shed fire that same night.

The shed fire was called in around 11:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Elendorf Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the shed on the property on fire. They were able to quickly put out the fire without incident.

Fire officials said however, that around 3:30 a.m. firefighters and the San Antonio Police Department were both called back to the location after receiving word of a new structure fire.

Firefighters began working on the fire that was found at the home. A Batallion chief said they were able to again quickly put the fire out and contain it to just one section of the home.

Authorities say the house has been vacant for quite some time, so both fire and arson investigation teams are now trying to determine the cause.

Investigators say they received some information on a possible suspect that may have been starting fires, but police searched the area for the possible suspect, but were unable to locate anyone.