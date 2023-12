SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Boy Scouts of America Alamo Area Council Pack 285 brought some Christmas cheer around town on Sunday.

Cub and Boy Scouts sung carols at the San Antonio Police Department north substation.

The group sang the holiday favorites and then walked over to a brighten the day for residents at a nearby senior living facility.

The caroling has become a tradition for the pack. The young singers also handed out handmade Christmas decorations.