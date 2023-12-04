54º
Man in wheelchair trying to cross tracks hit by train, police say

Incident occurred around 1 a.m. near West Commerce Street, South Salado Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in a wheelchair was hit by a train just west of downtown overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Commerce Street and South Salado Street, not far from the UTSA downtown campus.

According to police, the man was trying to cross the tracks when the train hit him. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed as being in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

