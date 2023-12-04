69º
Man on the run following shooting at bus stop on West Side, SAPD says

Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; SAPD believes incident is isolated, but urge public caution

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who shot another man after the pair got off a VIA bus on the West Side.

On Monday afternoon, police received reports of a shooting at a bus stop near the intersection of South Zarzamora and Merida Street on the West Side.

Police said that two men were riding a VIA bus heading south on Zarzamora Street when an argument began.

When the bus stopped, the two men got off, and that’s when police say one of them pulled a gun and shot the other one twice.

The suspect, who police said was in his early 20s, immediately ran from the scene. Police said the suspect was possibly wearing all black.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, an SAPD spokesperson said.

SAPD believes the incident was largely isolated to the two men; however, they urged public caution since the suspect was not in custody.

VIA is assisting SAPD in the investigation and helping get video footage from the scene.

Police had a second bus stopped as they spoke with witnesses.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

