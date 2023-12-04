Man robs East Side H-E-B, shoots 2 security guards before guards shoot, kill him, SAPD chief says

SAPD responds to a shooting at the H-E-B on N. New Braunfels and E. Houston streets.

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen shots were fired outside an East Side H-E-B on Monday afternoon, leaving two of the store’s security guards injured and a robbery suspect dead.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the H-E-B store located at 415 North New Braunfels Avenue near East Houston Street.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said a man, in his 40s, robbed the store and then ran away.

Two security guards pursued him into the parking lot.

The man ran behind a vehicle and shot at the guards, hitting both of them, McManus said.

The guards returned fire and killed the man, the chief said.

The parking lot and intersection of East Houston Street and St. James Avenue Street were littered with shell casings as police cordoned off the area to investigate.

A witness told KSAT that he heard between 13-20 shots.

An H-E-B spokesperson told KSAT that the security guards were not H-E-B employees, but were hired from a private security company.

The store is closed while SAPD investigates. Whether it reopens late Monday or on Tuesday morning depends on the investigation and the comfort level of store management, the spokesperson said.

Corporate teams are at the store meeting with employees and counseling will be available.

This is a latebreaking story. Follow KSAT for updates